Jennifer Lopez hosts extravagant Bridgerton-themed pre-birthday party in the Hamptons

Jennifer Lopez couldn't care less about the growing speculations about her impending divorce from Ben Affleck. On Saturday, the pop icon hosted an extravagant Bridgerton-themed party ahead of her 55th birthday in the Hamptons. The guests at the star-studded event were photographed arriving in royal costumes. Jennifer Lopez attends the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection presented Monday, June 24, 2024 in Paris. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)(Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

JLo hosts Bridgerton-themed party in the Hamptons

The 54-year-old celebrated her pre-birthday party with her mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, who wore a blue gown with white lace detailing. The celebrity guest list included Sarah Jessica Parker and Lucy Paez, who co-starred alongside Lopez in Netflix's The Mother. In the photos obtained by Page Six, guests can be seen being greeted at the gate by a horse-drawn carriage.

Despite several other family members being present at the lavish event, Lopez's husband remained absent, a source told People. Affleck was recently spotted driving solo in Los Angeles with his wedding ring in full display. The couple, who got married in 2022, are reportedly spending time apart amid their recent marital woes.

The Let's Get Loud singer and the Gone Girl star haven't been photographed together in over a month, according to Page Six. The outlet previously reported that they also spent their second wedding anniversary apart. However, Lopez was spotted spending time with Affleck's 18-year-old daughter, Violet, who he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, in the Hamptons.

Amid their extended time away from each other, rumours about Affleck having problems with Lopez's fame have stirred the mainstream media. However, a source recently denied such claims, saying that there have been “deeper issues” between them. “The idea that Ben thinks Jennifer is too famous and that he didn’t know what he was getting into with the attention on their marriage isn’t true,” a source told People.