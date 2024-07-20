Ben Affleck fears Jennifer Lopez ‘will destroy him in divorce war’ if he…

Ben Affleck is reportedly avoiding Jennifer Lopez, fearing “J.Lo will destroy him in divorce war”. Neither Ben Affleck or Jennifer Lopez commented on their marital status.

Despite still wearing his wedding ring occasionally, sources suggest it's because he's scared of “announcing split by taking it off” and sparking a nasty divorce battle with Lopez.

An insider told RadarOnline, “Ben never expected Jennifer to embrace his decision to leave. But he’s freaked by how hard it is for her to let go, and he’s living in fear of how far she’ll take it!” The once fairytale couple has been living separately since early May when Affleck rented a house in Brentwood and moved out of their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion.

Divorce papers are said to be imminent, although Lopez was recently seen in New York City with her manager, Benny Medina, wearing her wedding ring. Sources believe this is a tactic to exert control over Affleck.

The insider claimed, “She insisted they wear their rings, then she had a fit over him moving his stuff out. No wonder he’s a wreck!”

Affleck and Lopez have ‘deeper issues’

Another source told People that the Hollywood couple's marriage woes have nothing to do with their celeb status; there are more “deeper issues.”

The source said, “The idea that Ben thinks Jennifer is too famous and that he didn’t know what he was getting into with the attention on their marriage isn’t true,” and added, “There are deeper issues.”

Affleck, meanwhile, has been focusing on spending time with his three children, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. According to a tipster, “Ben can’t handle conflict right now, but she would rather argue than be ignored. Everyone knows you don’t mess with J.Lo and get away with it!”

The Deep Water star reportedly also having difficulties with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Despite Garner previously praising Affleck for maintaining a good relationship with their kids, sources indicate she is tired of helping him navigate his marital issues with Lopez.

The 52-year-old had been acting as an unofficial marriage counsellor for Affleck, but sources now say she has decided to distance herself because “Ben’s problems with J.Lo are beginning to cause tensions with John” and “that’s the last thing she wants.”