Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have ‘deeper issues in marriage’ and it's not about…

After their rekindled romance set tinsel town abuzz, reports of trouble are seeping out from Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's seemingly idyllic marriage. While initial reports suggested that JLO's overwhelming fame might be the wedge between the high-profile couple, people close to them are saying there's something much bigger going on. Earlier a report surfaced, that despite being Bem’s dream woman, “it was drama all the time,” but seems like that’s not the thing. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the 2023 Eastern Congo Initiative Poker and Blackjack Tournament hosted by TAO Group Hospitality at LAVO Restaurant & Nightclub at The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on November.(Getty Images via AFP)

Ben and Jen have ‘deeper issues’

"The idea that Ben thinks Jennifer is too famous and that he didn’t know what he was getting into with the attention on their marriage isn’t true," a source told People. "There are deeper issues,” they added.

Bennifer recently celebrated their 2-year anniversary but apart. While The Accountant 2 star was spotted bike riding in Los Angeles, the pop star spent her day in the Hamptons, flocking to a posh restaurant for dinner alone. Earlier, she was spotted shopping with her hubby’s oldest kid, Violet, with whom she shares a ‘very special’ relationship.

Earlier, insiders claimed that the actor “doesn’t agree with Jennifer’s lifestyle” and cannot handle Lopez’s high level of fame.

Both have ‘different approaches while dealing with spotlight’

The once inseparable Gigli co-stars have reportedly been living apart for over a month, with their last public appearance together captured at their son's school event. Back in May, people started talking about problems in their relationship when someone mentioned to People that they weren't “getting along well.”

"He is more introspective and private. She likes to open her heart to her fans and to the world. This makes them considerably different, and it has been difficult in the day-to-day relationship," the source claimed.

A different person mentioned to the outlet that the couple's busy jobs usually take them to different places, which makes it hard for them to talk and often causes big fights over little things that could've been fixed easily if they'd just understood each other better.

Ben Affleck is ‘living in fear’

News came out on July 17th that Ben Affleck is really concerned about how Jennifer Lopez might react if they ever split up. He's so worried that he's been holding onto his wedding ring, which is making things a bit of a mess for people watching. Currently residing in his Brentwood rental, Affleck has been spotted wearing and removing the ring, unable to fully let go of the marital symbol. Some people think this whole ring thing might be because Jennifer Lopez is famous for showing off her love in public. No matter what's going on, this whole thing is making Affleck super anxious.

“The way she’s insisted on them wearing their rings and doing all this damage control, to her huge fit over him moving his stuff out, has got him anxious,” an insider told InTouch.