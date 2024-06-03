Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez share an awkward kiss in latest outing amid split rumours. See pics

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shared an awkward kiss as they met up in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday. The couple was there to attend his 12-year-old son Samuel‘s basketball game, as per a report from Page Six. Pictures of the two have got many on social media talking about how awkward the kiss looked, amid widespread reports that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship has hit a rough patch. (Also read: Jennifer Garner ‘wants the best’ for Ben Affleck amid growing split rumours with Jennifer Lopez: Source) Jennifer Lopez said that she was cancelling her summer tour to spend more time with her family as rumors circulate over a split with actor-husband Ben Affleck. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)(AFP)

Jennifer and Ben's latest outing

Ben and Jennifer appeared in a good mood as they were spotted smiling. They were also joined by Affleck’s mother, Anne Boldt. As they met outside the venue near the parking lot, both of them gave each other air kisses and were seen saying hello at the YMCA. Later, photographers also spotted the actor’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, at the game.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Jennifer was seen in a black full-sleeve top and blue jeans, while Ben opted for a pink t-shirt paired with a red sweatshirt and a bright cranberry-hued corduroy jacket and faded jeans.

User reactions

Reacting to the new pictures on X, a user commented, "They should have rehearsed this better. A happily married couple is not going to be acting like former college buddies who randomly ran into each other at Whole Foods. It's giving, 'Hey, haven't seen you in a while, what's new?!'" Another wrote, “It's a friendship thing… kissing on the cheek.” A second comment read, “They know exactly what they are doing.”

More details

This outing comes amid reports that all is not well between Bennifer. On May 31, the pop icon personally announced the cancellation of her This Is Me... Now tour. “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time,” she wrote in a statement.

Ben was seen without his wedding ring, which added to the chatter. Jennifer also attended the premiere of Atlas without Ben. Reports added that they are trying to work through their relationship troubles. Jennifer and Ben first got together in 2002 after filming Gigli as co-stars. They were initially engaged in 2002 but broke up two years later. They rekindled their romance again and got married in July 2022.