Ben Affleck moves closer to ex-wife Jennifer Garner as he rents $100k per month mansion amid JLo split rumours

Ben Affleck recently moved to a luxury $100,000-per-month mansion amid growing rumours about his split from Jennifer Lopez. Although neither of the A-listers has confirmed whether a divorce is looming, Affleck's decision to move closer to his ex-wife has only fueled the ongoing speculations. The 51-year-old actor's rented property, located in Los Angeles' upscale Brentwood neighbourhood, is surprisingly just two blocks away from Jennifer Garner's home. But what does this mean? Here's what we know so far: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marital woes continue to grow as Justice League star moves to lavish rental property just two blocks away from his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner(REUTERS)

Affleck and JLo split rumours continue to grow

A fallout between Affleck and the 54-year-old singer first arose after they went nearly two months without being seen together. The Justice League star tied the knot with Lopez on July 16, 2022. Following their intimate wedding in Las Vegas, they followed up with an extravagant ceremony at Affleck's Georgia estate, per People.

Their very public relationship soon turned quiet as the couple hadn't been photographed together in months, sparking concerns among fans. The split rumours quickly escalated after they failed to attend the Met Gala together. A source recently told Page Six that the Hypnotic star has “come to his senses” about their looming divorce.

“If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would. He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work,” the insider told the outlet.

Ben Affleck moves closer to ex-wife amid JLo divorce speculations

The Deep Water actor has been residing in the 10,000-square-foot luxury mansion, which includes a private tennis court and pool, for the past few weeks, per Hello magazine. The mansion's close proximity to Garner's home makes it easier for Affleck to meet his three children- Violet, 18; Fin, 15; and Samuel, 12 — whom he shares with the 13 Going on 30 actress.

Over the weekend, the 52-year-old actress was seen paying a visit to Affleck at his newly rented property. This sparked further doubts about the present state of his marriage to the Can't Get Enough singer. However, reports suggest that Lopez had been confiding in Garner, seeking advise from her during the difficult phase in her marriage with Affleck.