Jennifer Lopez says she ‘feels misunderstood’ amid Ben Affleck split rumours

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem to have ignited a lot of media attention over rumours of their break up. Jennifer is also awaiting the release of her new sci-fi flick, Atlas, in which she plays Atlas Shepherd. In an interview with People, Jennifer said that she related to the character in the way that she also feels ‘misunderstood’ like her. (Also read: Jennifer Garner visits ex-hubby Ben Affleck after he was seen without ring amid JLo split rumours) There are reports that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship has hit a rough patch.

What Jennifer Lopez said

In the interview, she said, “We are so different because she's like... doesn't wear any of her emotions. She's so closed off and I am too much emotion sometimes. But at the same time we are both very strong and sure of what they feel. At times. She was very sure. She was like, 'This is what's happening, please listen to me. Please tell me.' And felt very misunderstood at times. I can also relate to that a bit.”

'Sometimes I'm very doubtful…'

She further added, “I'm very sure of what I want and sometimes I'm not. Sometimes I'm very doubtful of myself, but I follow my instincts more than anything and I find that when I go against that, is when I go wrong.” Atlas releases on Netflix on May 24.

Jennifer's comments arrive at a point where there is widespread speculation that she and Ben Affleck are heading towards divorce. Jennifer Lopez attended the premiere of Atlas without Ben. Even at the Met Gala earlier this month, she was seen by herself. Her interaction with a reporter that evening also caused a debate online, where she was called out for being rude and showing unwarranted attitude.

Meanwhile, Ben and Jennifer were also spotted house hunting in LA separately. Ben was seen without his wedding ring, which added to the chatter. They were initially engaged in 2002 but broke up two years later. They rekindled their romance again and got married in July 2022.