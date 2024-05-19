Ben Affleck spotted without wedding ring for first time amid Jennifer Lopez’ split rumours

Bennifer Back on the Rocks? Ben Affleck was just seen out and about minus a key accessory: his wedding ring. After the Hypnotic star seemingly shut down the buzzing speculation by flaunting his wedding band with his hand dangling from his car, the recent sighting without one has left everyone curious about trouble in paradise for him and Jennifer Lopez. This latest development certainly doesn't dampen the speculation. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez look on from the front row during the first half of a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.(Getty Images via AFP)

Ben Affleck goes ringless in recent sighting

“They were just seen together with rings on, but now this?” A fan wrote reacting to Affleck’s recent move after he was seen house hunting in LA. The Gone Girl actor was spotted arriving at his child’s recital in photos obtained by TMZ on Saturday. As Ben adjusted the sun visor in his car, it was quite visible, that his left hand was missing a familiar weight it's carried for almost two years. Up until Friday both the stars were seen with their respective symbol of love and commitment, so at present it is unclear what just happened within 24 hours but it has certainly left everyone curious about the ongoing speculations.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck house hunting in LA

As reported by the media outlet, Ben Affleck has “been living separately from J.Lo for a few weeks now.” The Accountant 2 star moved out of the couple’s recently purchased $60 million Beverly Hills mansion to reside in a rental home in Brentwood, close to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Meanwhile, both Lopez and Affleck were spotted house hunting in LA separately. While some sources reported that the songstress was just looking for a house for investment purposes, it remains unclear why Affleck is in search of a new one.

All is ‘not well’ within Bennifer’s love life

On Thursday, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted together for the first time in over a month when they met at Ben’s son Fin’s school play. They were both wearing their wedding rings during the event. The singer soon to kick off her music tour, was also seen wearing a ring on Friday when she attended dance practice, though it’s unclear if it is her wedding ring or just a normal accessory. Earlier an insider told US Weekly that both Jen and Ben are “currently on completely different pages.” “They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour.” The source added.