Raveena Tandon, Sandali Sinha get nostalgic as Aks, Tum Bin both clock 25 years of their release

Raveena took to Instagram to share stills from the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra-directed thriller, which had co-starred Amitabh Bachchan and Manoj Bajpayee . She wrote, “25 years of AKS Feels surreal that it's been 25 years. Neeta is still so close to my heart, and it means a lot that the character and the film are remembered even today. #Aks was a very special journey for me, and I'm grateful for all the love it received then and continues to get now. Some memories truly stay with you forever #Amitabh Bachchan ji #Manoj Bajpai #RakeshOmprakashMehra #25YearsOfAks.”

Surviving the test of time- for 25 years now! It was a nostalgic moment for moviegoers as former actor Sandali Sinha, and actor Raveena Tandon reminded them that their iconic films- Tum Bin and Aks respectively- have hit the milestone.

Sandali's meanwhile shared a video of some of her scenes from the 2001 romance drama Tum Bin. She wrote in the caption, “Silver jubilee of the first day first show @tseriesbollywoodclassics Not just a movie… a feeling that never faded. #25YearsOfTumBin”

Tum Bin, directed by Anubhav Sinha, had also featured Priyanshu Chatterjee, Himanshu Malik and Raqesh Bapat. It went on to acquire cult status over the years, especially the music album, which emerged as a chartbuster upon its release.

Sandali, in an earlier interview to HT City, had recalled, “I have younger people who must have been two, three or five when Tum Bin released, message me saying, ‘We really liked what you did’, and I say ‘Listen, how old were you then?’ There is such a reaction from the younger generation, which is lovely to see."