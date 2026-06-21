'Exhibitors ko dara-dhamkakar show lete hain': Manoj Bajpayee questions big films' monopoly, wants 'level playing field'

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has emphasised the need for a ‘level playing field’ for films of all sizes and scales in India. He has said that the dominance and monopoly of big-budget films make it very difficult for small, independent films to find screens across the country. Manoj Bajpayee opens up about the cinema exhibition system in India.

Manoj Bajpayee on government intervention in cinema exhibition In a recent conversation with HT, filmmaker Reema Kagti insisted that small films needed patronage, not ‘support’ from the audience. When we bring the same up with Manoj, the veteran actor responds, “With small films, patronage shuruaat hoti hai exhibition se. (patronage starts with exhibition). The day the government makes this policy that each and every film will get enough showcasing, then they will have some kind of a fair platform, a level playing field. Until we get that, it’s tough.”

Manoj says he agrees with Reema's assertion that independent cinema in India needs patronage, but wants that patronage to come from the administration, and for it to be infrastructural, not monetary. “Patronage humko sarkari hi milni chahiye (We should get patronage from the government), not in terms of the money, but in terms of assurance that your film will be showcased and there will be a level playing field.”

Marathi cinema's advantage is Maharashtra government The actor cites the example of the state of Maharashtra, which ensures that Marathi films get adequate screens across the state, even in a cultural melting pot like Mumbai, which is also the seat of the Hindi film industry. “Marathi cinema ko sabse bada faayda yeh hua (the biggest advantage Marathi cinema has is) that the Maharashtra government came up with the initiative to make sure that the Marathi films get level playing. Woh minimum number of screens ki guarantee all over India mile humko bhi (We should also get that guarantee of minimum number of screens all over India).”

There has been much debate about the monopoly that studios and stars have over the distribution and exhibition networks of films in India. Even Manoj agrees, “Har ek big budget ki film jo hai woh distributors ko aur exhibitors ko dara-dhamkaake sabse zyada show le lete hain. (Every big-budget film, they take the most shows by intimidating distributors and exhibitors).” The actor reiterates, “A level playing field is necessary in that.”