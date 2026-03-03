Anubhav Sinha doesn't see why Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand is controversial: 'If you’re not okay with it...'

The debate around fixed working hours in Bollywood has resurfaced after filmmaker Anubhav Sinha addressed last year’s controversy involving Deepika Padukone and her reported request for shorter shifts following motherhood. Calling the uproar “overblown,” Anubhav said such matters should be resolved privately between actors and filmmakers rather than turning into public disputes. Anubhav Sinha weighs in on the debate over Bollywood's fixed working hours, advocating private resolution of disputes rather than public controversies.

Anubhav on recent debate on 8-hour work shift In a recent conversation with Shubhankar Mishra, Anubhav shared his straightforward view on actors setting boundaries. “If an actor wants to work six hours a day and you’re not okay with it, then don’t work with that actor. It’s as simple as that,” he said, adding that collaboration in the film industry must be based on mutual agreement.

Recalling his experience working with the late Rishi Kapoor on the 2018 film Mulk, Anubhav explained how flexibility and dialogue helped avoid conflict. Rishi had informed him after reading the script that he preferred not to shoot at night. Anubhav said, adding that they eventually negotiated and agreed on a limited number of night shoots. Although the count increased slightly during filming, the issue was handled amicably. Anubhav noted that it was delightful to work with him, adding that since he wanted Rishi in the film, scheduling adjustments were never a problem.

Turning to Deepika’s reported eight-hour shift request, Anubhav said he does not believe in gossip and has not worked closely with her. However, after speaking with people who have collaborated with the Om Shanti Om star, he said he had only received positive feedback. “They said she’s a delightful actress to work with,” he shared.

Anubhav further argued that if any actor’s demands seem unreasonable, producers and directors always have the choice not to proceed with them. “Why create a controversy?” he asked, comparing professional disagreements to household issues that need not be publicly broadcast. According to him, disputes over schedules or conditions should remain between the concerned parties. Talking about the physical demands of acting, Anubhav noted that performers appear on massive cinema screens, where even minor signs of fatigue become noticeable. He added that such concerns are practical rather than controversial.

About Deepika-Sandeep Reddy Vanga and 8-hour shift controversy The controversy around Deepika Padukone and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga emerged when she exited the pan‑India film Spirit, starring Prabhas, reportedly due to disagreements over creative terms and a request for an eight-hour workday. Her departure led to Triptii Dimri replacing her, sparking online debate about professionalism, work-hour limits, and remuneration in high-budget projects.

About Anubhav Sinha and Deepika's latest projects Anubhav Sinha recently helmed Assi, a courtroom drama starring Taapsee Pannu and featuring an ensemble cast including Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Made on an estimated budget of around ₹30 crore, the film received praise for its performances and socially relevant theme, but underperformed at the box office, collecting roughly ₹7 crore in its first week.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, has King with Shah Rukh Khan. Deepika is also slated to star alongside Allu Arjun in an upcoming film directed by Atlee.