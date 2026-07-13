Kangana Ranaut backs UP Governor's 'women should learn cooking' remark, sparks debate: 'God bestowed us...'

In her speech, Patel said, "Women today should learn how to cook for their families, whether you become a teacher or an IAS officer. You should first become an expert mother. What is a mother’s duty? To train her daughter in every way. She should not face any difficulties at her in-laws’. And if she does, she should deal with them on her own merit. We need to give that strength to her daughters."

Kangana Ranaut has once again sparked a debate on social media after backing Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel ’s remarks urging working women to learn to cook for their families. The actor and BJP MP shared Patel’s speech on X on Sunday and voiced her support for the governor’s comments.

What did Kangana say? The Queen actor shared Patel’s speech and backed her remarks. She wrote, “When we were small, my brother played football and cricket, but I carefully built doll houses, stitched their clothes, and cooked their food, much to everyone’s amusement in the house. I made small chulhas (stoves) and pretended to be doll mom.”

She added, “It is not something that we need to learn. God has bestowed upon us the duty of nurturing humanity, it is our true nature, that’s why women are called Devi, Shakti, Annapurna, Mata, and many more such forms, but beyond all that, it is such a joy to love, to feed, to dance and to nurture.”

Internet reacts Many social media users, however, did not agree with Kangana’s views. One comment read, "I agree nurturing is a gift from God. But just because someone is good at something, does not mean that they like doing it." Another comment read, "I am so surprised you’re supporting this statement Kangana." One more comment read, "Cooking is a patriarchy that was thrown around for a million years and it’s embarrassing to see @KanganaTeam glorifying it."