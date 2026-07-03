Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Wedding LIVE: Celebrity guests, rehearsal dinner and more for singer's big day
Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Wedding LIVE: Over 1,000 guests are expected at the wedding, which will take place in Madison Square Garden.
• Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have kept details about their big day under tight security, ahead of their much-hyped Madison Square Garden wedding bash.
• Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating in 2023 after the singer's concert at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs.
• The two got engaged in 2025, after a proposal in a flower-filled garden in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.
• Over 1,000 guests are expected at the wedding on Friday, July 3.
• The A-list guest list reportedly includes Selena Gomez, Karlie Kloss, Zoe Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, the Haim sisters, Suki Waterhouse, Gigi Hadid and more.
Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Wedding LIVE: After months of speculations, the wedding day is here! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all set to exchange vows at Madison Square Garden today!...Read More
Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Wedding LIVE: Donations by the couple
According to reports, Swift and Kelce donated $26 million to 20 charities across the US before their wedding celebrations. The donations went to organizations in places that are important to the couple, including Los Angeles, Nashville, Reading, Pennsylvania, Kansas City, Cleveland and New York, as well as national charities such as Feeding America National, ASPCA National, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library National and Grammy In The Schools National.
Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Wedding LIVE: About the rehearsal dinner
The wedding will be preceded by a rehearsal dinner for around 100 guests at MSG's Infosys Theater on Thursday night, from 6pm to 10:30pm ET. A source told Page Six that rehearsal dinner guests will arrive through the 4 Penn entrance at Infosys Theater, which holds over 5,000 seats and is a secure location that will help avoid attention from paparazzi.
Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Wedding LIVE: How long will the wedding celebrations last?
The wedding day is expected to last over 10 hours, with guests arriving at 3:30pm, cocktail hour starting at 4pm, the ceremony at 5:30pm and the reception running from 6:30pm to 2am.
Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Wedding LIVE: When will the wedding celebration begin?
The ceremony will then start at 5:30pm on the arena floor. The arena floor is reportedly being turned into a fairy-tale garden complete with a castle. The reception will kick off at 6:30pm and is expected to end at 2am.
Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Wedding LIVE: Where will the wedding take place?
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are expected to get married in Madison Square Garden in New York City. According to reports, the couple is building a castle like structure inside Madison square.