Before Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce say ‘I do’, these celebrity weddings had the whole world watching

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sheetal Sharma

Sheetal Sharma is a writer and video producer who loves telling stories that people actually want to read and watch. She mostly covers Hollywood, from celebrity interviews and red carpet moments to the biggest pop culture stories making headlines. But she also has a soft spot for Bollywood and enjoys keeping up with everything happening in the world of Indian cinema. Beyond entertainment, Sheetal writes about travel, food, wellness, and lifestyle. Whether she's producing a video or writing an article, she believes every story should feel engaging, relatable, and worth your time. When she's not chasing the next headline, you'll probably find her exploring cafés around New Delhi, planning a trip she hopes to take soon, or getting lost in a good movie or book. She's always curious, always asking questions, and always looking for stories in the little moments that most people overlook. If you'd like to get in touch, you can reach her at sheetal.sharma@htdigital.in or follow her on Instagram @allaboutsheetalRead More