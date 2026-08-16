Kasautii Zindagi Kay's Antarra Banerjee not arrested for train razor attack; actor clarifies after mistaken identity

After reports mistakenly identified television actor Antarra Banerjee as the woman arrested in connection with an alleged razor attack on a Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel aboard a train, the actor's team has issued a clarification. According to the statement, the actor has no connection to the incident or the FIR. The person named in the FIR is Antara Soham Banerjee, a Thane-based model, and is a different individual. Antarra Banerjee clarifies she has not be arrested for alleged attack on RPF personnel.

Actor Antarra Banerjee clarifies after being mistaken for accused in train razor attack Antarra was mistakenly identified as the accused in the case because of the two having the same name. As the reports surfaced online, Antarra's team issued a statement, which read, "It has come to our attention that several media publications have incorrectly used the photograph of actor Antarra Banerjee while reporting on an FIR concerning an entirely different individual. We wish to categorically clarify that Antarra Banerjee is not the person against whom the FIR has been registered and has no connection whatsoever with the matter being reported."

The statement further added, "Upon verifying the actual FIR copy, it has been confirmed that the person named in the FIR is Antara Soham Banerjee, a Thane-based model, and not actor Antarra Banerjee. The two are entirely different individuals. To reiterate, Antarra Banerjee has no involvement or connection with the FIR or the incident being reported."

All about the case The Thane-based model, Antara Soham Banerjee, was reportedly booked by the Government Railway Police (GRP) for allegedly attacking a Railway Police Force (RPF) constable with a razor over a dispute regarding a seat on a Surat-bound train. According to the police, the incident took place on August 12 on board the Aravali Express. In his complaint, RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Yaminikant Mishra said an altercation broke out between Banerjee and the ticket collector after she was found sitting in the wrong seat.

"Banerjee was occupying a reserved seat and refused to vacate it for the rightful ticket holder. When Mishra went to help her vacate the seat, instead of complying, she started abusing the RPF team," said a GRP official, seeking anonymity. She was taken into custody by the Borivali railway police the following morning. Borivali GRP inspector Kunda Gavade said witnesses suggested Antara may have been distressed after failing to get an AC coach ticket. She reportedly refused to contact relatives or legal counsel and demanded to be arrested. According to Inspector Kunda, she calmed down after the FIR was registered.

Antarra Banerjee is an actor who has worked across the entertainment industry. She began her acting journey with Gumrah: End of Innocence in 2012. She has worked in several successful television shows like Savdhaan India, Badho Bahu, Laal Ishq, Ektaa Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Divya Drishti among others. She was also a part of Ektaa Kapoor's Ragini MMS Returns season 2 and movies like The Shaukeens.