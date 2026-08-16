‘Feels illegal’: Fans share hilarious reactions to Emraan Hashmi having no kissing scene in Awarapan 2

Emraan Hashmi on changing image

In an old interaction, Emraan spoke about moving away from the 'serial kisser' image and how it still remains a talking point about his career. He told Hindustan Times, "What happens is that when you have such a strong image, especially in a very conservative society like India, they will still hold on to it. Like, if you see people from the press conference the other day, there was still a question about the kiss that pops up. But that's India. They are still obsessed with it. You have to go out there and just play in the front foot and do something to at least show your versatility. Just go out there and be daring with the stuff that you're doing."