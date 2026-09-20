Gladiators trailer: Shalini admits to feeling nervous when she sees husband Ajith Kumar on the race track. Watch

The 3-minute-46-seconds trailer for Gladiators begins with Ajith telling the viewers, “The horizons of motorsport are vast. It’s not just about the glamour or the speed. Here, discipline, precision, calculated risks, and making decisions in a split second are what really count. One of the most demanding and challenging forms of motorsport is endurance racing.” The footage shows him at Le Mans , the Dubai 24H race, and other tracks.

Gladiators trailer: The trailer for the documentary on Ajith Kumar ’s racing career, Gladiators, has been dropped. Directed by AL Vijay, it features rare appearances from the actor-racer’s wife, Shalini, and their children, Anoushka and Aadvik. While the trailer explores the trajectory of his career as a racer, it also shows his wife admitting she feels nervous when she sees him on the racetrack.

Shalini also speaks in the trailer and says, “Everyone knows him as an actor. But only those close to him know him as a man who relentlessly pursues his dreams and passions.” As the documentary also shows the crashes Ajith has survived, she adds, “I have never seen him fear failure. He never expects success to come overnight. He didn’t return to racing just to win or take home a trophy. He came back for those few seconds when nothing is impossible.” But she also admits, “Of course, I get really nervous when he’s on the race track. But seeing him live out his dreams so passionately, I just want to be there to support him.”

His daughter Anoushka says, “More than anything, I admire the person he is and the values he raised me with.” Son Aadvik says, “I remember the first time I got to sit in his car. And I was really surprised by how he manages in there,” referring to how race cars are usually cramped.