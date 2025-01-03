Shalini Ajith Kumar shares a rare glimpse of daughter Anoushka’s birthday celebration. See pic

Ajith Kumar and his wife Shalini are known for keeping their personal lives private, rarely sharing glimpses into their family moments. However, Shalini recently made an exception by sharing a rare photo from their daughter Anoushka's 17th birthday celebration. Also read: Ajith Kumar ditches his beard in fresh, new look for Good Bad Ugly, fans say he doesn't need digital de-ageing Anoushka recently celebrated her 17th birthday.

Insta update

On Friday, Shalini took to share a picture on her Instagram. In the image, the whole family is posing for a photograph, with Anoushka ready to cut her birthday cake. She didn’t write any caption while posting the image.

It is believed that the family celebrated her 17th birthday outside India. In the image, Ajith looks smart and lean in a black suit paired with a white shirt, while he is flaunting his new look while Shailin looks radiant in a simple printed white top.

This sweet surprise delighted fans of the actor couple, who are always eager to catch a glimpse of their private lives. The fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section, with many fans dropping birthday greetings for Anoushka.

Shalini and Ajith got married in 2000 after dating for a year. Anoushka was born in 2008, while Aadvik was born in 2015.

What’s next for Ajith

Recently, Ajith wrapped up filming for his upcoming film, Good Bad Ugly. The film promises to showcase the actor in a new look. Some days back, several pictures and videos from the final day of shooting surfaced on social media, giving fans a glimpse of Ajith's fresh avatar, and leaving them impressed.

Meanwhile, the plot of the film is under wraps. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are backing the project under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. Devi Sri Prasad is composing music for the film, which will have cinematography handled by Abinadhan Ramanujam and editing by Vijay Velukutty. The film is expected to be released later this year.