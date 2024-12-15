Ajith Kumar ditches his beard in fresh, new look for Good Bad Ugly, fans say he doesn't need digital de-ageing

Actor Ajith has wrapped up filming for his upcoming film, Good Bad Ugly. The film promises to showcase the actor in a new look, which has already generated significant buzz among his fans. Also read: Ajith Kumar flips the bird in his first look from Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly Devi Sri Prasad is composing music for the film, led by Ajith Kumar.

Recently, several pictures and videos from the final day of shooting have surfaced on social media, giving fans a glimpse of Ajith's fresh avatar, and leaving them both surprised and impressed.

Ajith opts for new look

On Sunday, director Adhik Ravichandran shared photos and videos from the final day of shooting. The post shows Ajith’s new look.

He shared the moments with caption which read, “Thank you #Ajith sir for Giving me this lifetime opportunity , DREAM FULL-FILLED . Love you so much sir...Last day shoot for sir... what a beautiful journey #GoodBadUgly”.

In the latest images, Ajith is seen sporting a clean-shaven look, which has taken his fans on a trip down memory lane. It's been a while since Ajith was seen without his beard and moustache, and his new look is a refreshing change. Ajith looks dashing and handsome in his clean-shaven avatar, exuding a sense of style and sophistication. It seems he shed weight too for the role, as he is seen leaner.

Fans in awe

The images have left the social media users impressed, who took to the comment section to express their excitement. One user wrote, “What a Transformation. 90’s #AK Is Back."

“Seeing him like this after so many years.. im really happy,” another user wrote.

One user shared, “FK de-aging! When it comes to the role, this man can go to any extent to ace it. Whatta transformation! Thalaaaaa. Literally in the air. #AjithKumar #Ajith #AK #Gbu #GoodBadUgly Vasu is back”.

“A befitting reply 2 all those who doubted his Superstardom citing his aged look,body weight,lack of commitment to movies. As a born champ he will let none,I repeat,NONE to write him off. True 2 his reputation, he rises like a phoenix every time he falls," another user shared.

“No need de-aging techniques,” read one comment, with another mentioning, “Looks terrific! AK needs to do a couple of movies in this same look. All the best for #GoodBadUgly”.

About the film

The plot of the film is under wraps. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are backing the project under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. Devi Sri Prasad is composing music for the film, which will have cinematography handled by Abinadhan Ramanujam and editing by Vijay Velukutty. The film is expected to be released next year.