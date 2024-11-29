Vidaamuyarchi teaser: Fans hail ‘Hollywood level’ first glimpse of Ajith's Pongal release

Vidaamuyarchi teaser: Ajith fans should brace themselves for his next. If the teaser of Magizh Thirumeni's action thriller is anything to go by, it's sure going to be a ride full of exotic locations, high-octane action, and exciting thrills. (Also Read: Shalini Ajith Kumar shares a rare glimpse of daughter Anoushka from family vacation in Spain. Watch) Vidaamuyarchi teaser: Ajith peaks style in his next

What's in the teaser?

The one-minute-48-second teaser is sans any dialogue. It just sets the tone of the no-nonsense action thriller by introducing the audience to the characters, full of suspicious motives, and the world, full of exotic locations. Set to an intriguing background score, the teaser places us in the familiar yet strange world of Vidaamuyarchi. Fans get the first glimpse of Ajith, looking dapper in a black t-shirt, brown jacket, and dark sunglasses, checking his watch before taking out something from the boot space of his car.

Throughout the teaser, we see him drive through an arid land, meet a smiling Trisha Krishnan over a date, and looking for something across the space. Towards the end, we also see his face all bloodied, and him falling down on his knees out of exasperation. At the end, we also get a glimpse of him doing some good ol' action and pointing a gun. From the looks of it, Arjun Sarja and Regina Cassandra seem to be playing the antagonists, as deciphered from the evil laugh they let out at the start of the teaser.

Internet reacts

Several internet users compared the teaser of Ajith's next to that of a top Hollywood action thriller. One of them commented on YouTube, “Breaking bad colour grading (red heart and fire emojis) Hollywood stuff (goat emoji),” comparing the look of Vidaamuyarchi to that of the iconic American crime drama show, Breaking Bad. Another wrote on X, “Blast blast uh Hollywood level teaser (fire emoji).”

A third user claimed that the teaser peaked right at the first glimpse of Ajith, when he's looking at his watch as the boot space door of his car opens gradually. “It's here (fire emoji) #AK rocked. Kollywood shocked,” said another. “Terrific And Firey (heart eyes and fire emojis),” read another comment.

With music by Anirudh Ravichander and bankrolled by Lyca Productions, Vidaamuyarchi is slated to release in cinemas this Pongal on January 10, 2025.