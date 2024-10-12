Shalini Ajith Kumar shares a rare glimpse of daughter Anoushka from family vacation in Spain. Watch

Actor couple Ajith Kumar and his wife Shalini, along with their children, Anoushka and Aadvik, have chosen to maintain a low profile, opting for their privacy. While fans occasionally catch a glimpse of the family abroad or of Ajith while travelling, the family themselves share their moments sparingly, such as Shalini's rare video of Anoushka from their recent Spain trip. (Also Read: Ajith Kumar, Shalini take a romantic stroll through the streets of Spain. Watch) Shalini Ajith Kumar posted a video with daughter Anoushka from Spain.

Shalini’s Spain trip

Ajith is filming Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly in Spain and his family tagged along for a relaxing vacation. Shalini has posted pictures from their trip on Instagram, previously sharing a sweet video of her and Ajith taking a romantic stroll and pictures, videos of her and Aadvik attending a football match.

“My sunshine in Spain,” Shalini captioned her most recent video set to The Ronettes’ Be My Baby. The video shows her and Anoushka posing as they walk through a tourist spot together. Fans were thrilled to see a glimpse of Anoushka with one commenting, “Thala AK Princess.” Another wrote, “Dad’s princess.” One even called her ‘Thala Kutty’ with others commenting with heart emojis.

Shalini and Ajith got married in 2000 after dating for a year. Anoushka was born in 2008, while Aadvik was born in 2015. They celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary this year.

Ajith shoots in Spain

Director Adhik recently posted two pictures of Ajith on X (formerly Twitter), revealing they were shooting for Good Bad Ugly in Madrid. One picture saw the actor in a printed shirt paired with a white suit while the other saw him in a blue outfit with suspenders. Trisha Krishnan, Prasanna and Sunil also star in the film announced earlier this year.

Prasanna recently confirmed the news on X that he’s working with Ajith, writing, “Since Mankatha, every time AK sir's films were announced, I was supposed to be a part of those. His fans kept speculating and wishing me, Im there in his next. But there has been "many a slip between the cup and the lip," as they say,” adding, “But finally, the timing can't be any better, I'm part of GOOD BAD UGLY. I can't reveal much now, sorry.”