Trisha Krishnan smiles wide as she watches Vijay's The GOAT first day, first show in theatres

Actor Trisha Krishnan went to the theatres in Chennai on Thursday to catch the release of Venkat Prabhu’s Vijay-starrer The Greatest Of All Time (The GOAT). She smiled as she went inside the theatre, flanked by her posse, to watch the film, in which she plays a special cameo. (Also Read: GOAT movie review: This Thalapathy Vijay-Venkat Prabhu film is an action-packed, wholesome entertainer) Trisha Krishnan watched The GOAT in theatres. She and Vijay have been close since they acted together in Ghilli.

Trisha watches The GOAT

In a video shared by Galatta, Trisha is dressed in a designer white t-shirt and jeans, with her hair left loose and a bag on her shoulder. She initially looked confused about getting out of a lift due to the crowd of fans and photographers standing outside. But she and producer Archana Kalpathi smile wide as they’re flanked by security and enter the theatre. According to the publication, Trisha watched the film’s first show in Chennai on opening day.

Trisha’s cameo in The GOAT

Numerous users on X (formerly Twitter) have shared pictures and videos of Trisha making a special appearance to dance with Vijay in a song, even as the filmmakers scramble to take them down. One video compared their moves to the famous song Appadi Podu from the 2004 film Ghilli, which they recreated for Matta from The GOAT. Fans are thrilled to see them reunite again after the 2023 film Leo. Trisha and Vijay first worked together in the 2004 film, and their pairing was such a hit that they worked in 2005-8 in the films Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi.

About The GOAT

The GOAT tells the story of Gandhi, a member of the Special Anti-Terrorist Squad (SATS), who takes his wife Anu and son Jeevan to Thailand while on a mission. Things go awry, ending with Anu in the hospital and Jeevan, kidnapped. Years later, when he’s separated from his wife and on a desk job, terror strikes in the form of Sanjay. The film has tributes starting from Captain Vijayanath, SPB and Ajith’s Mankatha hook step to his late cousin, Bhavatharini, and numerous Vijay films.