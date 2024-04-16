Ranveer Singh, Atlee groove at Appadi Podu, Lungi Dance at S Shankar's daughter's wedding. Watch

Ranveer Singh never shies away from hitting the dance floor, be it on-screen or off-screen. The actor was one of the guests at director S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's wedding. Ranveer joined director Atlee in the celebrations as both grooved to popular dance tracks. (Also read: Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon offer prayers in Varanasi; walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra. Watch) Ranveer Singh grooves to Lungi Dance with Atlee.

Ranveer Singh dances with Atlee

Ranveer and Atlee are seen dancing together to Appadi Podu. Many fan accounts circulated the videos on Twitter. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor also danced to Tattad Tattad. The fast-paced song is from his romantic-drama Goliyon Ki Rasleela - Ram Leela. Apart from these songs, Atlee and Ranveer also danced to Lungi Dance from Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express. The track in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer action-comedy is a tribute to South cinema and superstar Rajinikanth. As Ranveer got into party mood, he removed his jacket and grooved in his black kurta-pyjama. Shakar also took to his Instagram handle and dropped two videos of Ranveer-Atlee's dance performances.

Aishwarya Shankar's star-studded wedding

Aishwarya's wedding was also attended by Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Vikram, Nayanathara and many other celebrities in Chennai. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wished Shankar on his daughter's wedding. All the invitees were seen posing with the newlyweds on-stage.

Ranveer Singh's Varanasi visit

Ranveer was recently praised for his Varanasi visit alongside Kriti Sanon and Manish Malhotra at Namo Ghat. The trio did a ramp walk in order to promote the work of traditional artisans in the city. Fans hailed them for dressing up in desi attire.

Ranveer was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. The actor will be stepping into Shah Rukh Khan's shoes for the action-thriller.