Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon offer prayers at Varanasi; walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra. Watch

Actors Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, and fashion designer Manish Malhotra visited Varanasi on Sunday. They went to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple to offer prayers before the actors walked the ramp for the designer. (Also Read: Mommy-to-be Deepika Padukone's best vacation pics with Ranveer Singh) Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon in Varanasi.

Ranveer, Kriti, Manish offer prayers

Ranveer and Kriti were spotted in traditional attire as they visited the Dashashwamedh Ghat to offer prayers. Kriti opted for a yellow kurta-pyjama set while Ranveer opted for a white kurta and Manish was seen in pink and white. Ranveer also interacted with fans at the ghat and waved at the crowd.

Ranveer told ANI, “I cannot express in words the experience that I have had today. Lifelong I have been a devotee of lord Shiva and I have come here for the first time. Next time I want to come here along with my mother.” Kriti added, “I came here ten years ago for an ad shoot but had no time. However, this time, I got the opportunity to go to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. I feel blessed. There is a vibration and energy in the city.”

Manish Malhotra’s fashion show

Manish’s fashion show on Sunday evening was part of the two-day event at Namo ghat, organised by the Indian Minorities Foundation to promote the handlooms and handicrafts of Varanasi. Ranveer and Kriti turned showstoppers for a collection titled Banarasi Saree - a tapestry of Indian culture and craftsmen. Ranveer wore a metallic and dark-coloured sherwani while Kriti wore a bridal red lehenga.

Upcoming work

Ranveer will reprise his role as Simmba in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Singham Again, which will be headlined by Ajay Devgn and also star Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty. The film will also star Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor Khan. He will also be seen in Don 3 by Farhan Akhtar. Kriti was recently seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Shahid Kapoor and the heist film Crew with Kareena and Tabu, also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. She will soon be seen in Do Patti.

With inputs from ANI

