The Great Indian Kapil Show: Parineeti Chopra giggles after Kapil Sharma teases her about Raghav Chadha. Watch

The lead actors of Amar Singh Chamkila- Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, along with director Imtiaz Ali, will be the next guests on The Great Indian Kapil Show. The makers released a teaser promo of the episode on Monday, where Kapil was seen teasing Parineeti about her romance with politician Raghav Chadha. (Also read: Who was Amar Singh Chamkila, played by Diljit Dosanjh in his new film) Parineeti Chopra will sing from the Amar Singh Chamkila album at The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Amar Singh Chamkila stars on The Great Indian Kapil Show

The promo began with Diljit, Parineeti and Imtiaz arriving on the set with Kapil. Kapil then asks Parineeti, “Ye Raghav, Rajneeti karte karte Parineeti, Parineeti kab se karne lag gaye (When did Raghav go from politics to Parineeti)?” The actor giggles at this question. This was in reference to Parineeti's wedding with AAP member Raghav Chadha.

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24 last year. Their wedding took place at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the presence of close friends and family members.

Imtiaz and Diljit's banter

Meanwhile, the teaser also revealed Diljit and Parineeti singing on The Great Indian Kapil Show. At one moment, when Imtiaz said that Punjabis are in the mood for drinking in the evenings, Diljit was quick to respond by saying most people come to that same mood in the evenings. At this, Kapil joked that when Punjabis get offended they defend with all their might.

Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila will premiere on Netflix on April 12. The biopic drama is based on the life of the titular singer, who was assassinated at age 27. Parineeti plays Chamkila’s wife, Amarjot, in the film. AR Rahman has composed the film's music.

The Great Indian Kapil Show released on Netflix on March 30 and will release a new episode every Saturday at 8 PM.

