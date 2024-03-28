Amar Singh Chamkila trailer: Diljit Dosanjh's songs leave Punjab polarised in this Imtiaz Ali musical. Watch

Amar Singh Chamkila trailer: Netflix India unveils the trailer for Imtiaz Ali's next with Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra. The musical film charts the untold true story of Punjab’s original rockstar of the masses. (Also Read: AR Rahman calls Amar Singh Chamkila 'a very naughty picture', says he loves working with Imtiaz Ali) Amar Singh Chamkila trailer: Diljit Dosanjh plays the eponymous singer in the film

Diljit Dosanjh will be seen as ‘Chamkila’, the highest record-selling artist of his time, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the '80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many on the way, which finally led to his assassination at a young age of 27.

What's in the trailer?

The trailer shows a young man (Diljit Dosanjh) in a Punjab village being introduced in an akhada for a live performance. His name is mispronounced as Chamkila and when he objects, the organiser claims that he should go ahead and perform as no one would remember his name anyway. However, his music finds resonance across the village, especially among women, while many conservative voices object to the ludicrous lyrics of his songs. Later, he even finds a singing partner in Amarjot Kaur (Parineeti Chopra).

About Chamkila

With Grammy Award-winning AR Rahman helming the music for the film and Irshad Kamil penning the lyrics, the audience will once again get to witness a Rahman–Imtiaz-Irshad collaboration, nine years after Tamasha. Two songs from the album have already been released – Ishq Mitaye and Naram Kaalja – and have been received well.

Both Diljit and Parineeti have lent their voices to some of the original Chamkila songs in Punjabi. The film will showcase live music recordings done on locations capturing the rawness of each moment as Diljit and Parineeti sing live in the Akhadas.

Reflecting on the journey of creating Amar Singh Chamkila, Imtiaz Ali shares, “Stories of young musicians that challenge the norms of society, who see unprecedented success and then have violent ends is unfortunately a worldwide phenomenon. The life and times of Chamkila raised important questions for society, but ultimately, it is a celebration of the life of an artist, the story of a musician who could never give up his first love – Music.”

Amar Singh Chamkila will release on April 12 on Netflix India.

