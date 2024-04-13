Ajay Devgn's sister's throwback wedding video praised for its 'simplicity'. Can you can spot Kajol?

Ajay Devgn is one of the most prominent actors from the 90s who is making his present felt even among the Gen Z audiences. The events in the 90s era were quite different than the present times. A recent throwback video of Ajay's sister Neelam's wedding recreated the nostalgia of star-studded events in earlier times. The video was posted by Lehren TV on their Instagram handle as it showed the Maidaan actor attending the guests. (Also read: Maidaan box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn film earns nearly ₹10 crore so far) Ajay Devgn's sister Neelam Devgan Gandhi's throwback wedding video is being praised by netizens.

Ajay Devgn poses with Bobby Deol and Kajol at sister's wedding

Ajay is seen smiling and attending the invitees at his sister's wedding. His father Veeru Devgn and then co-star Kajol also posed with the family. Bobby Deol, Rajesh Khanna and Tanuja were the other guests who congratulated Ajay's family on the occasion. For the unversed, Ajay has two sisters - Neelam Devgan Gandhi and Kavita Devgan. Kavita is a well-known nutritionist and has authored a book titled - Ultimate Grandmother Hacks: 50 Kickass Traditional Habits for a Fitter You.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Kajol shares a close bond with Ajay Devgn's sister Neelam

On Neelam's birthday in June 2023, Kajol had penned a heartfelt note for her. She posted a picture with her sister-in-law on her Instagram stories and captioned it as, “Happy happy birthday to this wonderful woman…wish you an amazing year ahead…and may your life be flooded with all good things @neelamdevgangandhi.”

Ajay was recently seen in Boney Kapoor's sports biopic Maidaan. He played the character of former Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The actor will next be seen in Neeraj Pandey's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha featuring Tabu, Saiee Manjrekar and Jimmy Shergill in crucial roles. He is also reuniting with Rohit Shetty in Singham Again, co-starring Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar. Ajay has been roped in for the sequels to Raid and De De Pyaar De as well.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place