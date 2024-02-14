 Singham Again: Arjun Kapoor shares gory first look as villain; Ranveer reacts | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Singham Again: Arjun Kapoor shares gory first look as villain, promises 'mayhem'; Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty react

Singham Again: Arjun Kapoor shares gory first look as villain, promises 'mayhem'; Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty react

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 14, 2024 10:24 AM IST

Meet Arjun Kapoor's 'shaitaan' character from Singham Again. Here's how Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Rohit Shetty reacted to Arjun's bloody poster.

Arjun Kapoor will be seen playing a key role in Singham Again. On Wednesday, he unveiled his 'Singham ka villain (Singham's villain)' avatar from the Rohit Shetty film. And it is as gory and bloody as it gets. Also read: Ajay Devgn’s Bajirao Singham roars in first look from Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again

Singham Again cast and makers shared a brand new poster, and it features the film's villain Arjun Kapoor in a deadly look.
Singham Again cast and makers shared a brand new poster, and it features the film's villain Arjun Kapoor in a deadly look.

Sharing two photos of himself from Singham Again – one solo picture of himself and another with Ranveer Singh as cop – Arjun wrote on Instagram, “Singham ka villain! Feeling on top of the world being a part of hit-machine Rohit Shetty sir’s cop universe! I promise you there will be mayhem.”

Celebs react to Arjun Kapoor's Singham Again look

A bloodied Arjun Kapoor laughed out loud as he posed with a cleaver covered in blood. Actor Varun Dhawan dropped a raising hands emoji, while fashion designer Manish Malhotra left a bunch of fire emojis on Arjun's post.

Ranveer Singh, who played Simmba in Rohit Shetty's 2018 cop movie of the same name, and is also a part of Singham Again, took to Instagram to unveil Arjun's look. He wrote in his caption, "MY BABA BADDEST!!!"

Sharing Arjun's first look, filmmaker Rohit Shetty wrote on Instagram, "Insaan galati karta hai, aur usse uski saza bhi milti hai... Lekin ab jo aayega, wo shaitaan hai (Man commits mistakes, and he gets punishment for that too...But now whoever comes, is the devil!)! CAN I SAY - INTRODUCING ARJUN KAPOOR!"

About Singham Again

Director Rohit Shetty's cop universe will be back with Singham Again, the fifth installment in the franchise, and a sequel to Singham Returns (2014). The film was announced in September 2017 under the working title Singham 3, and the official title was announced in December 2022.

Singham Again is scheduled to have a theatrical release in August 2024, coinciding with Independence Day. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff in lead roles, while Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff appear in cameo appearances.

