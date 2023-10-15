Deepika Padukone shares first look from Singham Again, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh react: 'Introducing Shakti Shetty'

Deepika Padukone will be seen playing a key role in Singham Again. On Sunday, she unveiled her cop look from the Rohit Shetty film. Sharing two photos of herself in uniform and wielding a gun, Deepika wrote on Instagram, "Introducing… Shakti Shetty! Singham Again." Many celebs have reacted to her look. Ranveer called her ‘Lady Singham’. Also read: Deepika Padukone will enter Rohit Shetty's cop universe, will play a cop in Singham Again opposite Ajay Devgn Deepika Padukone plays Shakti Shetty in Singham Again.

Deepika Padukone's Singham Again look

A bloodied Deepika laughed out loud as she put a revolver inside the mouth of a man, whose hair she grabbed in another hand. Lots of bodies and car wreckage were seen around them as a burning building stood in the backdrop. In another photo, Deepika held the pistol close to her face and laughed looking into the camera.

Reactions to her look

Actor-husband Ranveer Singh commented, "Aag laga degi (She will burn it down)." He added a bunch of fire emojis to the caption. Actor Janhvi Kapoor also dropped a series of exploding head and fire emojis. Alia Bhatt also dropped a bunch of fire emojis.

Ranveer also took to Instagram to share Deepika's posters, writing, “AALI RE AALI… LADY SINGHAM AALI !!!!! (Fire emojis) SHAKTI SHETTY has arrived in the Cop-verse!!!!!”

Earlier in August, a report by Bollywood Hungama claimed that Deepika Padukone will be seen playing a key role in the film. According to a source, "Deepika Padukone is all excited for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. She will be playing the first female cop of the Rohit Shetty Universe and has already started prep work for this action-packed part. Deepika's character is more along the lines of a Lady Singham and has the arc of being Ajay Devgn's sister in the film."

The source told the portal that Deepika's is an extended role, which will require her to shoot for 35-40 days. "It's a well-written role and more than just a cameo. It's more like a proper extended appearance for Deepika in Singham and she will be shooting for around 35 to 40 days," the source noted.

More about the film

Last year, director Rohit Shetty confirmed while talking to PTI that Bollywood star Deepika Padukone will be boarding Rohit Shetty's cop universe with his upcoming directorial Singham Again.

The actor-director duo has previously worked on 2019's action-comedy Chennai Express and recently collaborated for the song Current Laga from Shetty's upcoming venture Cirkus.

