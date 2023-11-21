close_game
Singham Again: Ajay Devgn's Bajirao Singham roars in first look from Rohit Shetty's cop universe

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 21, 2023 12:14 PM IST

Bajirao Singham is back. ‘Zakhmi sher’ Ajay Devgn is literally roaring in his first look from Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. Check it out.

Ajay Devgn’s famous cop character Bajirao Singham will soon be seen again in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Singham Again. 'Zakhmi sher (hurt lion)' Ajay Devgn’s first look from the eagerly-awaited action film was unveiled on Tuesday. Sharing his look, Ajay wrote on Instagram, "He is mighty. He is power. He is danger. He is strength. Singham will roar again!" Also read: Deepika Padukone shares first look from Singham Again, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh react

Singham Again: Ajay Devgn will be seen as Bajirao Singham.
Ajay Devgn’s first look

Intense can't even begin to describe Ajay's first look from the film. The fiery first look poster, also featured a lion and flames around Ajay. Reacting to it, a fan commented, "Awesome, great, fantastic." Another wrote, "Just wow!"

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty also shared Ajay aka Bajirao Singham's look in Singham Again. Along with it, he wrote, “Sher aatank machaata hai, aur zakhmi sher tabaahi! Everyone’s favourite cop, Bajirao Singham is back!… Singham Again…(A lion creates terror, and a hurt lion creates havoc).”

The rest of the Singham Again cast

Recently, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's first look posters from Singham Again were also shared by the makers.

Earlier this month, Kareena aka Avni Singham's first look from the film was out. Kareena had re-shared Rohit Shetty's post and written, "It's about time. Rejoining forces with the cop verse... Singham Again."

Rohit Shetty's caption on the original post read, “Meet the strength behind Singham... Avni Bajirao Singham...We first worked together in 2007...3 blockbusters till now. Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, Singham Returns... And now working on our fourth project... Singham Again...16 year long association. Nothing has changed, Bebo is still the same, simple, sweet and hardworking.”

Earlier in October, Deepika Padukone, who has also joined Rohit Shetty's cop universe, shared her first look from the film. In her caption, she wrote, "Introducing... Shakti Shetty." Deepika has previously worked with Rohit Shetty in Chennai Express and a cameo appearance in a song from Cirkus.

Days later, Tiger Shroff joined the Singham Again squad and wrote on Instagram, "ACP Satya reporting on duty Singham sir. Singham Again."

The third part in the Singham franchise, featuring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, Singham Again is scheduled to be released in 2024.

