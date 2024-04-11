 Maidaan box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn film gets decent start in India, earns over ₹6 crore | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Maidaan box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn film gets decent start in India, earns over 6 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 11, 2024 10:11 PM IST

Maidaan box office collection day 1: The film performed well on Thursday. Maidaan is a biopic on Syed Abdul Rahim's dedication to football.

Maidaan box office collection day 1: The sports drama helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma had a good opening in India. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has already earned over 6 crore. Ajay Devgn plays the lead role in the film. (Also Read | Maidaan review: Ajay Devgn is the soul of this stunningly-shot sports drama with a heart)

Ajay Devgn plays a football coach in Maidaan.
Ajay Devgn plays a football coach in Maidaan.

Maidaan India collection

On Wednesday, when there was a limited release of the film, it earned 2.6 crore. Maidaan earned 3.55 crore nett in India on its first day for all languages. So far, the film has minted 6.15 crore.

Maidaan review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Ajay has given his all to this understated yet strong character, and he is undeniably the soul of the film. Very different from Shah Rukh Khan's Kabir Khan in Chak De, Ajay brings his own swag on screen with a cigarette perpetually between his fingers throughout the film and letting his eyes do the talking. With the aura that he has, his restrained yet stirring performance brings in so much of gravitas to the film. In a way, it was a blessing in disguise that he isn't burdened to copy or adapt the mannerisms of Rahim, perhaps that's why I saw more of Ajay on screen than coach Rahim."

About Maidaan

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Maidaan is a poignant portrayal of Syed Abdul Rahim's unwavering dedication to football, which brought tremendous pride to India. Ajay Devgn essays the role of Syed Abdul Rahim. The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh.

The musical score is by AR Rahman. The film released in theatres on April 11. The film's trailer resonates with themes of perseverance and belief, as it depicts Ajay's character's journey of assembling and nurturing a formidable football team against all odds.

"We aren't the largest country, neither the richest. Football can create our identity because the whole world plays football. So, India needs to focus on making a world-class team for the next 10 years," remarks Ajay in the trailer's voiceover.

Javed Akhtar praised film

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar has reviewed the film and he praised Ajay. Taking to X, he wrote, "I watched Maidaan... It is a true story that will make every Indian proud of our certain national achievements that, unfortunately, most of us don't know about. A must-watch. Congratulations to producer Boney Kapoor, director Amit Sharma and to Ajay Devgan, who has given a mind-blowing performance ."

