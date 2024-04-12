Maidaan box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn film earns nearly 10 crore so far

Maidaan box office collection day 2: The sports drama starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role has been doing well in India. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has already earned over ₹9 crore so far. It is the biopic on Syed Abdul Rahim. (Also Read | Maidaan review: Ajay Devgn is the soul of this stunningly-shot sports drama with a heart) Ajay Devgn in a still from Maidaan.

Maidaan India collection

On Wednesday, the makers opted for a limited release of the film; it earned ₹2.6 crore. Maidaan opened in theatres with ₹4.5 crore on day one, Thursday. The film earned ₹2.72 crore nett in India on its second day, Friday, for all languages. So far, the film has minted ₹9.82 crore.

About Maidaan

Maidaan is a poignant portrayal of Syed Abdul Rahim's unwavering dedication to football, which brought tremendous pride to India. Ajay Devgn essays the role of Syed Abdul Rahim in the film helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh. The musical score is by AR Rahman. The film released in theatres on April 11.

Recently, Varun Dhawan showed his support for Maidaan. On Instagram Stories, Varun shared the Maidaan poster and wrote, "Hearing such incredible stuff about this film and performances, specially the last 30 minutes booking my tickets today!" He tagged producer Boney Kapoor, Zee Studios, and Ajay in the post.

Maidaan review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Ajay has given his all to this understated yet strong character, and he is undeniably the soul of the film. Very different from Shah Rukh Khan's Kabir Khan in Chak De, Ajay brings his own swag on screen with a cigarette perpetually between his fingers throughout the film and letting his eyes do the talking. With the aura that he has, his restrained yet stirring performance brings in so much of gravitas to the film. In a way, it was a blessing in disguise that he isn't burdened to copy or adapt the mannerisms of Rahim, perhaps that's why I saw more of Ajay on screen than coach Rahim."

