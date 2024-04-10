Tabu was surprised when Vishal Bharadwaj offered Maqbool to her: Nimmi was such a powerful character, owns her sexuality

Tabu talks about being cast in Maqbool

Tabu said, “Nimmi was such a powerful character because she is lustful, owns her sexuality and is unafraid to ask for what she wants. When I was reading the script, I wondered, ‘Does Vishal really see me this way?’ It was so special because Maqbool changed filmmaking in India. There was nothing like it before.”

About Maqbool

Maqbool is a 2004 crime drama film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. It stars late actor Irrfan Khan, Tabu, Pankaj Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Piyush Mishra, Murali Sharma and Masumeh Makhija. The film is an adaptation of the play Macbeth by Shakespeare.

The plot of the film is based on that of Macbeth with regard to events and characterisation. The film did not perform remarkably at the box office, but won director Vishal Bhardwaj international acclaim. Apart from directing it, he also composed the background music and songs for the film.

About Crew

Tabu was last seen in Crew, a story of three women, touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. The heist comedy also stars Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma.

Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda also round out the cast of Crew. It is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor under Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network, and Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor of Balaji Motion Pictures. The film, made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners, released on March 29.

