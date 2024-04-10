Tabu's ‘atrocious’ magazine photos spark backlash: 'Massively unflattering makeup for someone so beautiful'

Tabu is grabbing attention for her performance in Crew, which was released in theatres on March 29 and has been doing well at the box office. She recently appeared as the April digital cover star for Vogue India and was seen in different aesthetics in a range of pictures from her photoshoot for the magazine. One set of photos is attracting wild reactions from fans – while some think the magazine got Tabu's look 'so wrong', others said the actor served, nonetheless. Also read: As Tabu turns 52, here's what she said about being happily single, 'an ideal relationship' Tabu sported blue eyeshadow in her latest photoshoot for Vogue India. (Pics: Vogue India/Instagram)

Fans react to Tabu's photos

The actor sported striking blue eyeshadow with a curly hairdo in the pictures that were shared by the magazine on Instagram on Tuesday. Tabu wore a black and white striped outfit with a pair of huge silver earrings.

Reacting to her look, an Instagram user commented, "Massively unflattering makeup/pics for someone so beautiful." Another wrote, "Why such makeup?" One fan said, "Everything except Tabu is entirely wrong here." A person also commented, “Who decided on this God-awful makeup...”

Tabu's pictures for Vogue India grab attention.

'What have you done to her?'

A comment also read, "Are they purposely doing this to her???? Like WTF!!!" Another read, "Sorry Tabu. Sorry that these atrocious pictures with terrible styling and makeup are out… sorry." A comment also said, "What have you done to her?!" Another person wrote, "These are the photos you delete. she's so gorgeous you guys took a lot of effort to beat that."

A few, however, thought Tabu was flawless in the photos. One wrote, "Blue eyeshadow is sooooo cool." Another commented, "Forever gorgeous."

Tabu's recent film

Tabu was last seen in Crew, co-starring Kareena Kapoor and Tabu. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the heist comedy also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. It is backed by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor.

