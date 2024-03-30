Crew worldwide box office day 1: Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu-starrer has highest opening day for a female-led film

Crew worldwide box office day 1: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon-starrer Crew is off to a flying start at the global box office. On Saturday, the makers shared the official opening day numbers of the heist comedy. Crew has minted ₹20.07 crores on its opening day at the worldwide box office, becoming the highest opening day grosser for any female lead Hindi film ever. (Also read: Crew box office collection day 1: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon's heist comedy may earn ₹6.3 cr) Kriti Sanon with Kareena Kapoor and Tabu in a still from Crew.

Crew box office record

On Saturday, Ekta Kapoor, who is one of the producers of Crew, took to her Instagram account to share the box office update and wrote in the caption: “For me@THIRD TIME BEBO HAS DONE THIS! #udtapunjab #veerediwedding n now #crew,” referring that the film has marked a successful collaboration between Kareena and her, with Udta Punjab and Veere di Wedding being the first two.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Meanwhile, Kareena took to her Instagram and wrote: "Round 2 with @rheakapoor, @ektarkapoor and me… What started with Veere Di Wedding and now continues with CREW (red heart emoticons) So lucky to be on board with these lovely ladies @kritisanon, @tabutiful & the amazing @rajoosworld We got this!"

Kriti also shared the latest worldwide box office figures and wrote: "HISTORIC! We are overwhelmed with love for our Crew! (red heart emoticon) The Biggest Female Led opener in the History of Hindi Cinema Worldwide! Crew is in Cinemas NOW!"

About Crew

In Crew, Kareena, Tabu and Kriti work as flight attendants for Kohinoor Airlines, but the company is currently facing bankruptcy. The women wonder when their salaries will be credited. When they stumble upon a passenger carrying gold plates under his shirt, chaos ensures.

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew also features Diljit Dosanjh in a pivotal role and Kapil Sharma in a cameo appearance. Crew has been co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, who are reuniting after their 2018 film Veere Di Wedding which also featured Kareena alongside Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.