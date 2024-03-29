 Crew box office collection day 1: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon's heist comedy may earn ₹6.3 cr | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Crew box office collection day 1: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon's heist comedy may earn 6.3 cr

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 29, 2024 09:06 PM IST

Crew box office collection day 1: As per early estimates, the Rajesh A Krishnan directorial may cross ₹6 crore on its opening day.

Crew box office collection day 1: Rajesh A Krishnan's heist comedy starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon, has taken off to a good start. As per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com, the film has earned 6.3 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day. (Also Read: Kriti Sanon says she ‘never felt like a junior on set’ with Kareena Kapoor and Tabu in Crew)

Crew box office collection day 1: Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Kareena Kapoor in the poster for the movie.
Crew box office collection day 1: Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Kareena Kapoor in the poster for the movie.

Crew Day 1

While 6.3 crore is a decent opening day total for a comedy led by three female stars, it pales in comparison to the last chick flick Kareena Kapoor headlined which was co-produced by the same makers, Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor – Veere Di Wedding. The 2018 film directed by Shashanka Ghosh, also starring Sonam Kapoor among others, earned an impressive total of 10.7 crore on its opening day. However, it should be taken into account that Veere Di Wedding released a couple of years before the pandemic.

Crew may see a spike in collection on Saturday, day 2, given the largely positive word-of-mouth, no competition in new Bollywood releases, and on account of it being a holiday.

About Crew

Crew is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

It is made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners. Apart from the three leading ladies, Crew also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. It is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan of the Lootcase-fame.

The Hindustan Times review of Crew stated, “Crew, brings a whiff of fresh air both in terms of its plot and the way it shows its three protagonists, Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon. They are feisty, fearless when needed, and most importantly, really fun. But don't complain things take an extremely bizarre turn or get a little lame — that's the beauty of Crew — it still makes for a funny and refreshing watch.”

Follow Us On