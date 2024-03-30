How Crew's box office opening fares in comparison to other big openers this year: From Fighter, Shaitaan to Article 370

Crew, helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, opened at the box office in India with good numbers. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹8.75 crore in India on day one of its release. So far, Crew is the third-highest opener in India in Hindi films. Apart from Crew, Fighter, Shaitaan, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Article 370, and Yodha are the biggest openers in India. (Also Read | How Crew is a breath of fresh air from Rhea Kapoor's brand of rich chick flicks) (L-R) Stills from Crew, Fighter and Shaitaan.

Fighter box office collection day 1

Fighter, which relesed in theatres on January 25 this year, minted ₹24.60 crore nett in India. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. The film has earned over ₹200 crore nett in India.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Shaitaan box office collection day 1

Vikas Bahl's supernatural thriller Shaitaan released in theatres on March 8. The film opened at the box office with ₹14.75 crore nett in India. Starring Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and R Madhavan, the film is presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios. Shaitaan is the Hindi remake of the 2023 Gujarati horror film Vash, written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 1

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya released in cinemas on February 9, 2024. The film earned ₹6.7 crore nett in India on day one of its release. The film was written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. The movie also stars veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.

Article 370 box office collection day 1

The film, starring actor Yami Gautam in a lead role, hit the screens on February 23 this year. It earned ₹5.9 crore nett in India on day one of its release. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar.

Yodha box office collection day 1

Fronted by Sidharth Malhotra, Yodha released in theatres on March 15, 2024. It opened at ₹4.1 crore nett in India on day one. Yodha is directed by debutant duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. The film also stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. The film is produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan.

About Crew

Crew stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. From audience to critics, the comedy-drama featuring them as air hostesses is being liked by many. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place