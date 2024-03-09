Shaitaan box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn, Jyotika's film shows growth, collects 16 crore

Shaitaan box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn's latest release continues to stay strong at the box office, and has now shown growth in collections on its second day. As per Sacnilk.com, the Vikas Bahl film has now minted ₹ 16.01 crore on its first Saturday. (Also read: Shaitaan X reviews: Fans say 'there isn't a single dull moment' after watching Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika’s film) Ajay Devgn in a still from Shaitaan.

The report adds that Shaitaan has collected ₹ 16.01 crore nett in India on its first day for all languages. The film collected ₹ 14.75 crore on the first day of release. Thus, after two days, the total collection of Shaitaan stands at ₹ 30.76 crore. The film had an overall 27.92% Hindi occupancy on Saturday.

Shaitaan revolves around a fateful night when an uninvited guest (played by R Madhavan) enters a family’s remote farmhouse in the hills and claims to have hypnotized Janhvi (Janki Bodiwala), who plays Ajay Devgn’s daughter. More chaos ensures. Jyotika plays Ajay's wife in the film.

Shaitaan is touted to be a Hindi remake of the acclaimed Gujarati movie titled Vash. The film is presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms and Panorama Studios International, and produced by Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for the film.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film added, “It’s still a tricky period for the big-screen film, and what Shaitan seems to be hoping will work in its favour is shock value. If a raucous and mildly unsettling hostage drama with a more than mildly entertaining R Madhavan is enough for you, go watch it.” It released in theatres on March 8.

