Shaitaan X reviews: Fans say 'there isn't a single dull moment' after watching Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika’s film

Vikas Bahl’s horror film, Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, Jyothika and R Madhavan in the lead roles hit screens on Friday. The film, which also stars Janki Bodiwala, is a remake of the Gujarati film Vash. From lauding the performances to thinking it could’ve been more effective, here’s how movie buffs felt. (Also Read: Shaitaan movie review: Ajay Devgn the saviour meets Ajay Devgn the family man in this mildly scary hostage thriller) Jyothika, Madhavan and Ajay in Shaitaan

‘An edge-of-the-seat thriller’

One fan recommended the film for thriller fans on X, writing, “#Shaitaan - A Highly engaging Seat Edge thriller. Recommend for Thriller Fans. What a performance from Madhavan. (sic)” Another fan recommended people not watch the trailer before watching the film, writing, “#Shaitaan is the thriller that will keep you at the edge of your seats. With the tense scenarios created, there is almost never a dull moment in the film. Maddy & Janki are brilliant. Do not watch the trailer if you haven’t already. (sic)”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

‘Superb first half but average second half’

One fan thought there was not a ‘single dull moment’ in the film. They wrote, “Shaitaan = outstanding. Treat for horror lovers. #Shaitaan is the thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat. There is not a single dull moment in the movie. What a performance by @ActorMadhavan and @ajaydevgn #ShaitaanReview. (sic)”

Another person thought that the plot was highly engaging but the climax was a letdown. “Superb first half followed by an Above Average second half. Template format Climax is the letdown. Screenplay was highly engaging even though, plot happening in single location. Excellent performance from #Madhavan as Villain. AjayDevgn, Jyothika & the kids too, performed well. Good visuals and BGM. Overall A Good seat edge thriller (sic),” they wrote.

But another fan disagreed and thought the climax was gripping, writing, “In the climax I was getting killed by heart attack by none other than my #Superstar @ajaydevgn as I thought he became #Shaitaan himself but he saved me towards the end as he is a saviour, I came out with a broad smile. (sic)”

‘Film had potential but is toned down’

A fan thought the film had potential and the makers could’ve done better to amp up the horror elements, writing, “#Shaitaan Review: Film had so much potential but U/A k chakkar mai, bohot tone-down rakha hai horror. (They toned down the horror to keep the film U/A) @imjankibodiwala & @ActorMadhavan Salute for scary performance. Action in climax was bad but Black Magic & Family Struggle to get out of it was too good. (sic)”

About Shaitaan

Shaitaan is presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms and Panorama Studios International, and produced by Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for the film. It released in theatres on March 8.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.