 Shaitaan X reviews: Fans love Ajay Devgn, Madhavan, Jyothika’s horror film | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shaitaan X reviews: Fans say 'there isn't a single dull moment' after watching Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika’s film

Shaitaan X reviews: Fans say 'there isn't a single dull moment' after watching Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika’s film

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 08, 2024 07:21 PM IST

Vikas Bahl’s Hindi remake of the Gujarati film Vash hit screens this Friday and here’s how movie buffs reacted.

Vikas Bahl’s horror film, Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, Jyothika and R Madhavan in the lead roles hit screens on Friday. The film, which also stars Janki Bodiwala, is a remake of the Gujarati film Vash. From lauding the performances to thinking it could’ve been more effective, here’s how movie buffs felt. (Also Read: Shaitaan movie review: Ajay Devgn the saviour meets Ajay Devgn the family man in this mildly scary hostage thriller)

Jyothika, Madhavan and Ajay in Shaitaan
Jyothika, Madhavan and Ajay in Shaitaan

‘An edge-of-the-seat thriller’

One fan recommended the film for thriller fans on X, writing, “#Shaitaan - A Highly engaging Seat Edge thriller. Recommend for Thriller Fans. What a performance from Madhavan. (sic)” Another fan recommended people not watch the trailer before watching the film, writing, “#Shaitaan is the thriller that will keep you at the edge of your seats. With the tense scenarios created, there is almost never a dull moment in the film. Maddy & Janki are brilliant. Do not watch the trailer if you haven’t already. (sic)”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

‘Superb first half but average second half’

One fan thought there was not a ‘single dull moment’ in the film. They wrote, “Shaitaan = outstanding. Treat for horror lovers. #Shaitaan is the thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat. There is not a single dull moment in the movie. What a performance by @ActorMadhavan and @ajaydevgn #ShaitaanReview. (sic)”

Another person thought that the plot was highly engaging but the climax was a letdown. “Superb first half followed by an Above Average second half. Template format Climax is the letdown. Screenplay was highly engaging even though, plot happening in single location. Excellent performance from #Madhavan as Villain. AjayDevgn, Jyothika & the kids too, performed well. Good visuals and BGM. Overall A Good seat edge thriller (sic),” they wrote.

But another fan disagreed and thought the climax was gripping, writing, “In the climax I was getting killed by heart attack by none other than my #Superstar @ajaydevgn as I thought he became #Shaitaan himself but he saved me towards the end as he is a saviour, I came out with a broad smile. (sic)”

‘Film had potential but is toned down’

A fan thought the film had potential and the makers could’ve done better to amp up the horror elements, writing, “#Shaitaan Review: Film had so much potential but U/A k chakkar mai, bohot tone-down rakha hai horror. (They toned down the horror to keep the film U/A) @imjankibodiwala & @ActorMadhavan Salute for scary performance. Action in climax was bad but Black Magic & Family Struggle to get out of it was too good. (sic)”

About Shaitaan

Shaitaan is presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms and Panorama Studios International, and produced by Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for the film. It released in theatres on March 8.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On