Shaitaan trailer: A sinister R Madhavan wrecks havoc on Ajay Devgn's family. Watch

The trailer of Ajay Devgn's highly anticipated next is here! Directed by Vikas Bahl, the two minutes long trailer promises a thrilling ride of surprising twists and turns, and also brings together two powerhouse performers in the name of Jyotika and R Madhavan. (Also read: Ajay Devgn and Kajol's son Yug kisses his grandma on her birthday, Nysa Devgan makes cameo. See posts) Shaitaan releases on March 8.

About Shaitaan trailer

Shaitaan starts when R Madhavan's character steps into the seemingly peaceful house where Ajay Devgn and Jyotika live with their daughter. Even though he says that he will leave after 15 minutes, he refuses to do so after a while. When Ajay Devgn's character forces him out of the house, it is his daughter who goes against him and tells that he will stay back. It is then revealed that R Madhavan's character has hypnotized the child- to such an extent that she ends up slapping herself, and even hitting her father. Will they be able to save their daughter at the end?

Fan reactions

Reacting to the trailer, many fans left enthusiastic comments. A fan said, “R Madhavan and Ajay sir … What a deadly combo!” Another wrote, “Pure Goosebumps after watching the trailer. This trailer shows you need good story for movie success not huge budget . Most of the shooting done within a house with 5 incredibly talented actor and yet this is the level . Hats off to everyone involved in this.” A comment read, “Eagerly waiting for the release!”

Shaitaan is touted to be a Hindi remake of the acclaimed Gujarati movie titled Vash. The film is presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms and Panorama Studios International, and produced by Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for the film. It will release in theatres on March 8.

