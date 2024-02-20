Ajay Devgn and Kajol's son Yug kisses his grandma on her birthday, Nysa Devgan makes cameo. See posts

Actor couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol wished his mother Veena Devgan on her birthday. Taking to Instagram, the duo shared photos and penned notes for Veena. (Also Read | Shaitaan teaser: Ajay Devgn, Jyotika look scared as they face off Madhavan's titular devil) Nysa Devgan, Kajol, Yug, Veena and Ajay Devgn pose for a photo.

Ajay dedicates post to mother on her birthday

In the picture, Ajay shared, the actor was seen with Kajol, Nysa Devgn, Yug and Veena. While Ajay looked at the camera, Yug kissed his grandmother on the cheek. Kajol wrapped her arm around Nysa as she looked at her mother-in-law. Nysa was seen smiling as she held her brother's arm.

Ajay pens note for mother

In the photo, Ajay, Kajol and Veena twinned in black outfits. Nysa was seen in an orange dress, while Yug opted for a shirt and denims. Sharing the photo, Ajay wrote, "Your love is the guiding light to our family Maa… Happy birthday to you (black heart emoji)."

Kajol wishes mother-in-law on birthday

Kajol also posted a photo with Veena on Instagram. She wrote, "A mother by law who took her job seriously .. happy birthday Ma! #MIL #motherinlaw #birthdaybeats." In the photo, Kajol wore a golden outfit while Veena was seen in a black suit. Both of them smiled for the camera.

About the Devgn family

Ajay is the son of Veeru Devgan and Veena. He married Kajol in 1999. They are parents to Nysa, born in 2003, and Yug born in 2010. Kajol and Ajay met for the first time on the sets of the 1995 film Hulchul. Since then have co-starred in many films like Gundaraj, Ishq, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior among others.

Ajay and Kajol's upcoming films

Fans will seen Ajay in director Neeraj Pandey's upcoming directorial Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha opposite Tabu. The film promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning across 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023 and will be a multi-language release. The film also stars Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles. The film is all set to hit theatres on April 26.

He also has producer Boney Kapoor's period drama film Maidaan, a psychological thriller film Shaitaan alongside R Madhavan and Rohit Shetty's upcoming action thriller film Singham Again in the pipeline. Singham Again also stars Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff in lead roles.

Ajay will also be seen in Raid 2, which is being directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the first installment. The sequel, which is now in production, is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under their banners T-Series and Panorama Studios, respectively.

Kajol recently wrapped up shooting for her next film, Do Patti. The film also stars Kriti Sanon.

