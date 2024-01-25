Shaitaan teaser: Ajay Devgn, Jyotika look scared as they face off Madhavan's titular devil

Right from when the makers of Vikas Bahl’s Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, Madhavan-starrer Shaitaan announced the title, mystique surrounded the project. On Thursday, the makers dropped a one-minute-plus teaser showing how spine-chilling the film would be. The teaser also confirmed what everyone guessed after the makers released the first look on Wednesday – Madhavan plays the titular Shaitaan (evil). (Also Read: Shaitaan first look out: Does Madhavan play the eponymous devil in Ajay Devgn and Jyothika-starrer?) Madhavan, Ajay Devgn and Jyotika in the first-look of Shaitaan

The teaser

The teaser begins with a voice-over by Madhavan, describing how he manages to lure unsuspecting humans. He says, “They say the world is deaf. And yet, they follow every word of mine. I am the darkness, and temptation, from sinister prayers to forbidden spells, I rule the nine circles of hell.”

He adds, “I am the poison and cure both. I am a silent witness to everything endured. I am the night, twilight, I am the universe. I create, sustain, destroy, so beware. They say that I spare no one. There’s a game…do you want to play? It has only one rule, no matter what I say, you must not be tempted.”

The teaser also shows voodoo dolls and other paraphernalia, hinting that the film will deal with black magic. Madhavan’s sinister smile at the end of the teaser leaves Ajay and Jyotika scared to face him.

Shaitaan’s story

Shaitaan is slated to release on March 8. While the plot has been kept carefully under wraps by the makers, the lead cast has been dropping hints in their captions. Sharing the teaser, Ajay wrote on his Instagram, “Woh poochega tumse... ek khel hai, kheloge? Par uske behkaave mein mat aana! (Don’t be tempted when he asks you to play a game)”

Jyotika wrote, “Khel bhi uska, aur niyam bhi uske. Kuch aisa hai #Shaitaan ka behkaava. (He makes the game and sets the rules, that’s how he tempts you.” And Madhavan’s read, “Chahe jo bhi ho jaye, uske behkaave mein mat aana. (No matter what happens, don’t be tempted by him)”

The team

Jyotika will return to Hindi cinema after a hiatus with Shaitaan. Janki Bodiwala debuts with the film that is presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms and Panorama Studios International. The film is produced by Ajay, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the film’s music and many wonder if the film is a remake of Krishnadev Yagnik’s 2023 Gujarati film Vash.

Upcoming work

Ajay was last seen in Bholaa in 2023, a remake of Tamil film Kaithi. He will star in Maidaan, Singham Again, Raid 2 and Auron Mei Kahan Dum Tha soon. Madhavan was seen in the mini-series The Railway Men and will soon be seen in Test, Amriki Pandir, The Untold Story of C Sankraran Nair and an untitled Tamil film. Jyotika starred in the Malayalam film Kaathal - The Core, she will soon be seen in Sri and Dabba Cartel.

