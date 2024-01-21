Ajay Devgn's Maidaan to clash with Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on Eid

Ajay Devgn's long-awaited period sports drama Maidaan has a new release. It will now hit cinemas this Eid in April 2024. But that date is already booked by Pooja Entertainment for Ali Abbas Zafar's buddy action movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. (Also Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan poster: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff get their action mode on) Ajay Devgn's Maidaan will clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Maidaan's new release date

On Sunday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to announce that Maidaan will be released in April on Eid. He wrote, “AJAY DEVGN: 'MAIDAAN' TO ARRIVE THIS EID. #Maidaan - starring #AjayDevgn - gets a new release date: April 2024 #Eid. Directed by Amit Sharma. #BoneyKapoor #ZeeStudios.”

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, Maidaan is a sports drama dedicated to the golden years of Indian football.

Ajay is essaying the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, widely known as the founding father of Indian football. Syed Abdul Rahim served as the coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 until he died in 1963.

The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh. In 2020, producer Boney Kapoor had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. In May 2021, the Maidaan set was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae.

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. The makers will be unveiling the film's official teaser on January 24.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan marks Tiger's first collaboration with Akshay Kumar. The film has been shot in unseen, exotic locales across Scotland, London, India and the UAE.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan isn't the only high-profile clash Ajay will have to endure this year. His cop drama Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, is slated to release on Independence Day, the same date as Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.