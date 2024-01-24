Shaitaan first look out: Does Madhavan play the eponymous devil in Ajay Devgn and Jyothika-starrer?

The first look of director Vikas Bahl’s Ajay Devgn, Madhavan and Jyothika-starrer Shaitann was released by the makers on Wednesday. The film is slated to hit screens on March 8 and the lead cast took to their Instagram handles to share the poster. They also announced that the film’s teaser will be released tomorrow. (Also Read: Ajay Devgn, Madhavan, Jyotika supernatural thriller titled Shaitaan) Vikas Bahl's next film Shaitaan is a supernatural thriller

Shairaan story

While the makers have kept the plotline under wraps, the lead cast has been dropping hints about it in their captions. The first-look that sees Ajay and Jyotika look intense, while Madhavan grins manically. Sharing it Ajay wrote, “#Shaitaan is coming to cast a spell on you.”

Madhavan captioned, “#Shaitaan nazar milata nahi - nazar lagata hai. (The devil doesn’t look at you, he aims at you.) while Jyotika’s read, “#Shaitaan ka bura saaya kabhi bata kar nahin aata. (The devil won’t announce his entry.)"

The first poster the makers released featured five voodoo dolls, creating intrigue about the story. The captions, written by the cast back then, hinted that the film would deal with black magic.

The team

Shaitaan will mark Jyothika’s comeback to Hindi cinema after a hiatus. Janki Bodiwala will debut with the film. The film is presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms and Panorama Studios International, and produced by Ajay, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for the film and many wonder if Shaitaan is a remake of Krishnadev Yagnik’s 2023 Gujarati film Vash.

Upcoming work

Ajay was last seen in the 2023 film Bholaa, a remake of the Tamil film Kaithi. He will soon be seen in Maidaan, Singham Again, Raid 2 and Auron Mei Kahan Dum Tha. Madhavan received laurels for the miniseries The Railway Men and will soon be seen in Test, Amriki Pandit, The Untold Story of C Sankraran Nair and an untitled Tamil film. Jyothika’s last film Kaathal - The Core in Malayalam with Mammootty received rave reviews. She will soon star in Sri and Dabba Cartel.

