Devi Sri Prasad on the loss of Krishna: The whole era of greatness has come to an end

Devi Sri Prasad is among the many celebrities who are unable to come to terms with the loss of Telugu stalwart Ghattamaneni Krishna. Krishna, who was also Mahesh Babu’s father, died on November 15 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Grief-stricken music composer Devi Sri Prasad, popularly known as DSP, recalled how Krishna was almost a family member to him, during a conversation with Hindustan Times.

DSP’s father G. Satyamurthy and Krishna’s equation goes a long way. He shared, “My father was close with Krishna garu.” Late G. Satyamurthy is among legendary screenwriters and dialogue writers of the industry who have worked with Krishna on several blockbuster films.

“My father was a Krishna fan even before coming to the industry. He had told me a lot about Krishna sir. To him, he was one of the most loved people. Krishna sir was humble and truthful. If he had to say anything to anyone’s face, he used to say nothing but the truth. He is known for this quality. The industry has a lot of love and respect for him.”

DSP shares the same equation with actor Mahesh Babu, just like their fathers. “I, of course, have a great rapport with Mahesh Babu. We worked together on a lot of films. But, to be honest, I didn’t expect anything like this at all. It happened all of a sudden. What can I say? It’s very upsetting and heartbreaking. The whole industry is at a standstill right now. He was one of the living legends we had. The whole era of greatness has come to an end now.”

Earlier, DSP had tweeted, “Shocking & Heartbreaking to hear abt d news of Super Star Sri. Krishna Garu 1 of d Biggest LEGENDS & PILLARS of our Cinema The Most Humble Human Being.. May his soul rest in peace... May God give strength to dear @urstrulymahesh sir & his Family.”

