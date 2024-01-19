Ajay Devgn, Madhavan, Jyotika supernatural thriller titled Shaitaan. Check out the release date

Director Vikas Bahl of Super 30 and Queen fame is attempting a supernatural thriller with his next film, Shaitaan. Starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika in lead roles, the film is slated to hit screens on March 8. The lead cast took to social media to share the film’s poster and announce the release date. (Also Read: Ajay Devgn says ‘struggle sabke liye barabar hai’ when asked about nepotism on Koffee With Karan) Ajay Devgn, Jyotika and Madhavan will share the screen in Shaitaan(Instagram)

Shaitaan’s story

The makers have kept the plotline of the film under wraps. The poster features five voodoo dolls, creating intrigue about the story and hinting that it’ll be based on black magic. “#Shaitaan is coming for you. Taking over cinemas on 8th March 2024,” wrote Ajay, sharing the film’s poster while Madhavan wrote, “The reign of #Shaitaan is upon us.” Jyotika shared, “It's time to witness the rise of #Shaitaan.” The film will mark her comeback to Hindi cinema after a hiatus. Janki Bodiwala will debut with Shaitaan.

The team

Shaitaan is presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms and Panorama Studios International, and produced by Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for the film that the makers promise it will ‘redefine the genre’ of horror. The announcement excited fans, with some wondering if the film is a remake of Krishnadev Yagnik’s 2023 Gujarati film Vash. The makers are yet to respond to these claims.

Upcoming work

Ajay was last seen in the 2023 film Bholaa, a remake of the Tamil film Kaithi. He will soon be seen in Singham Again, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Raid 2 and Maidaan. Madhavan has been receiving laurels for the mini-series The Railway Men. He will soon be seen in Test, The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair, Amriki Pandit, apart from an untitled Tamil film. Jyotika’s last film Kaathal - The Core received rave reviews. She will soon be seen in Sri and Dabba Cartel.

