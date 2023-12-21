Ajay Devgn says ‘struggle sabke liye barabar hai’ when asked about nepotism on Koffee With Karan

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan season 8 turned out to be a bit different from the chat show's popular image. Actor Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Rohit Shetty bonded with host Karan Johar over how all of them are children of fathers who witnessed a lot of struggle to make a living in the film industry. As they shared lesser known facts about their fathers, Ajay mentioned the popularity of the word ‘nepotism’ these days and said, “Today you go on social media, read so many things like nepotism etc but people don't realise that the generations have worked very, very hard to reach till here. It's not an easy story.” Also read: Koffee With Karan promo: Ajay Devgn recalls the time Karan Johar was his 'sworn enemy'. Watch Ajay Devgn talked about nepotism on Koffee With Karan 8.

Ajay on nepotism

“I have seen people getting ruined,” said Ajay Devgn as he went on to describe how their people like their fathers would come to Mumbai, give themselves a year's time and if the project didn't work, they would visit production houses every six months to ask for work.

He went on to add, “30-40 saal nikal jate hain. Chahe aap industry ke ho ya na ho, struggle to sabke liye barabar hai, hard work to karna hi padta hai (30-40 years pass by in this struggle. You belong to the industry or not, the struggle is similar for everyone, you have to work hard). We are still working hard. Both my ankles are broken, people don't see that hard work. When Rohit (Shetty) came as an assistant, he literally didn't have proper money to have food.”

Veeru Devgan's journey

Ajay is the son of late stunt director Veeru Devgan. He revealed how Veeru ran from his Punjab home at 13, came to Mumbai without a train ticket and was sent behind bars. He would often go hungry. He eventually found a cab cleaning job and was allowed to sleep in that cab itself. He then turned a carpenter and went on to became a gangster in a gang. Ajay further revealed that it was senior action director Ravi Khanna who spotted him during a gang's street fight and told him, “Tu ladta bahut ajha hai (you fight very well)”, and made him a fighter (in films).

Rohit Shetty's father's journey

Rohit Shetty also talked about his father MB Shetty, who was a stuntman, action choreographer and actor in the 70s but died when Rohit was only 8-9 years old. His mom Ratna Shetty was also a stunt artist but had stopped after settling down. In order to earn a living after his father's early demise, Ratna resume work and went on to feature in films as a junior artist until Rohit started earning at 17.

