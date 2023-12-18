Koffee With Karan promo: Ajay Devgn recalls the time Karan Johar was his 'sworn enemy'. Watch

Koffee With Karan season 8 continues to have never-seen-before dynamic pairson the couch and the new promo shows Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty as guests. Ajay, who had earlier graced the show with wife Kajol, seems to be at his spontaneous best. So much so that he even took host Karan Johar's name on being asked to name a ‘sworn enemy’. Also read: Karan Johar on trolling for Ranveer, Deepika's Koffee with Karan episode: What do you know about their marriage? Karan Johar has invited Ajay Devgn for the next episode of Koffee With Karan 8.

When Karan was Ajay's enemy

Karan shared the promo on Instagram with the caption: “This dynamic duo is bringing their signature ‘explosive’ fun to the koffee couch this week!” In the rapid fire round at the end of the promo, Karan asks Ajay, "Do you have a sworn enemy in the industry and if it is, who?" Ajay leaves him tongue-tied with his immediate response, “Once upon a time, you”. Karan holds his throat in response and says, “I got such a shock”.

Ajay and Karan were at loggerheads when the former's Shivaay had clashed with latter's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in October, 2016. This even made Kajol and Karan give a pause to their friendship before they all patched up few years later.

Discussion on Ranveer Singh

Ajay has worked with Rohit Shetty on Golmaal and Singham franchise. He will next be seen in Singham Again which also stars Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. The Koffee With Karan promo opens with Karan asking Ajay if he overreacts to success. Answering on his behalf, Rohit Shetty says, “I followed him and Salman. If the film is a blockbuster, they are sitting outside their van and chilling. If the film, if it has not done well, they are sitting outside their van and chilling.”

They are then seen talking about ‘highly volatile’ Ranveer Singh. Rohit confirms that he has a different energy altogether. When Karan asks Ajay how he handles the “opposite” Ranveer on Singham Again sets, Ajay replies, "Either I shut him up or I shut my ears". On the topic of not being spotted at parties too often, Ajay replies that he is "not called anymore" and on not being spotted at airport, he says, “because I don't call them”.

Upon his turn, Rohit Shetty takes only Ranveer's name on being asked to name the actor who changes dialogues during a take, has a meltdown prior to difficult scene and the one who goes bonkers at a rap party.

