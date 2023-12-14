Karan Johar on trolling for Ranveer, Deepika's Koffee with Karan episode: What do you know about their marriage?

Karan Johar has reacted to the incessant trolling for the opening episode of his chat show Koffee with Karan Season 8. The episode featuring real-life actor couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got a harsh reaction in the form of the viewers speculating if their marriage is on the rocks. (Also Read: Koffee with Karan Season 8: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh neither confirmed nor denied rumours of rift) Karan Johar hugging Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on Koffee with Karan Season 8

What Karan said

While addressing the phenomenon of social media trolling with the guests of his latest episode, Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar said, “I felt that it was one of the most honest episodes and the most heartfelt episodes I did with Deepika and Ranveer. I think all three of kind of came clean on so much of our emotional heft, so many of our feelings. And then there was a ridiculous kind of aftereffect. I just want to put it out there that episode angered me, and the reaction angered me. I thought it was one of our best episodes. They were outstandingly honest. They were earnest. They spoke so much. They shared so much. They were so gracious. And then you're f*cking talking about some nonsense. I am like, ‘What do you know about somebody else’s personal life and marraige?' Tu apne ghar pe dekh na (Look at what's happening at your own home) is what I wanted to tell them. I wanted to show them my f*cking middle finger! I am like, you know, just shut up.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

About Deepika, Ranveer episode

Amid rumours of rift in their marriage, Deepika and Ranveer appeared together on the Koffee couch this season. They talked about their love life, courtship, marriage, challenges involved, and also shared exclusive footage of their wedding movie for the first time. The episode was trolled widely, where it was claimed that it was their attempt to salvage the cracks in their marriage.

A new episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 drops every Thursday at midnight on Disney+ Hotstar.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.