KWK: Karan Johar reveals he didn't ask Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to share their wedding video on show

Fans got a glimpse of the dreamy wedding of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, when the couple showed a four minute-long video from their special day on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan. Now, Karan Johar has revealed that he did not ask Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to show their wedding video this season. It was entirely the idea of the Bollywood couple to show their wedding video in the first episode. (Also read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh reveal wedding video on Koffee With Karan, 5 years after tying the knot. Watch here) Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were the first guest on Koffee with Karan 8.

What Karan Johar said

Karan Johar was speaking at a Koffee with Karan event in Mumbai, when he was asked about the reaction of fans to the wedding video of Ranveer and Deepika. To this, Karan said, "I have nothing to do with that video. The beauty, the romance, the intensity... the emotion of that video comes from both of them; from their hearts and souls. It was their idea to share that with us. I was very, very touched. I am very grateful to both Ranveer and Deepika for sharing not just with me but with the entire world, a very private moment of their lives!"

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

‘I never asked for it’

The filmmaker further added that he did not ask the stars to show the video on the show. He said: "Those four minutes are possibly one of the most precious four minutes of Koffee with Karan, in its entirety. I say that spanning eight seasons. Because it takes a very large and generous heart to share the way they did. Because it was many years after their marriage and it could have very easily not been shared. And I never asked for it! I never asked for it and I got it! I feel its the first time on Koffee with Karan where I got much more than I bargained for."

Clips from the wedding showed Ranveer Singh dancing at their mehendi function by the lake, Deepika being adorned with jewels as she prepares for the wedding, them exchanging vows at the mandap, their Anand Karaj ceremony and how he wanted to meet her before they got married just to tell her that he loves her.

Koffee With Karan airs on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursdays midnight.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place