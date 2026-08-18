Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 co-star arrived in Mumbai with ₹5K, sold insurance policies, became overnight star at 50

The stories of many aspiring actors who arrive in Mumbai with little money but big dreams of making it in the film industry are plenty and time immemorial. Most among this aspiring lot perish while struggling in the glamour city, while only a handful make it to the other end. Suvinder Vicky is among those who have managed to make it to the other side. Suvinder Vicky in a still from Milestone.

The actor, who is currently enjoying the success of his first mainstream film success, Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2, had seen years of struggle before finally getting the recognition and love that he deserved. From arriving in Mumbai with just ₹5,000 to doing small roles in Punjabi and Hindi films and selling insurance policies to survive, Suvinder's journey is one of perseverance and an unwavering passion for acting. Here is the story of Suvinder Vicky.

Arrived in Mumbai with ₹ 5,000 Suvinder was born into a non-film family in Punjab. He grew up with an interest in cinema, which is why he decided to pursue formal training and enrolled in a Master of Arts in Theatre and Television at Punjabi University, Patiala. Like every aspiring actor, Suvinder's ultimate dream was to come to Mumbai and make it big.

During an earlier interaction, he had revealed that he took part in a play and earned ₹5,000 from a theatre production. He took that money to travel to Mumbai and try his luck in acting. However, that money ran out faster than he thought, and he returned to Punjab within a month. He revealed that there was a time in Mumbai when he hardly had enough money to eat.

Stint in Punjabi films Suvinder Vicky did minor roles in Punjabi films, often playing the uncle or a distant relative. His acting career began in 2004 with Des Hoyaa Pardes. After working for almost a decade in Punjabi films, he made his first appearance in a Hindi film with Udta Punjab, where he played a small role. He also did a character role in Akshay Kumar's Kesari.

While these roles were not necessarily the kind that brought him widespread recognition, they helped Suvinder remain connected to the industry and continue pursuing his passion. He kept taking up work while waiting for the kind of opportunity that would allow him to showcase his acting abilities on a much larger platform.